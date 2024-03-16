Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$11.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Surge Energy

Surge Energy Price Performance

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$693.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.