Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Set to Split on Monday, April 1st

Shares of Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Free Report) are set to split on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $48.01.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

