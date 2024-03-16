Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Set to Split on Monday, April 1st

Shares of Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Free Report) are set to split on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $48.01.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.