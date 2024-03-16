Suzuki Motor Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, April 1st (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $165.59 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $127.55 and a 1-year high of $196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.93.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

