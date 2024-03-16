Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 617,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,237,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

