Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,018 The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Up 2.6 %

GPS opened at $23.59 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,663 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.