Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

MLM stock opened at $596.27 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

