Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

