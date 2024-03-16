Symmetry Partners LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $254.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

