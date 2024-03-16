Symmetry Partners LLC Has $374,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth $78,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 23,000.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crown by 46.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.