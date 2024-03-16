Symmetry Partners LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 635.5% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

C stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

