Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $361,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $125.98 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.89 and its 200-day moving average is $168.59.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

