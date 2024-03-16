Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.26 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.