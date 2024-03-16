Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $384.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.90. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

