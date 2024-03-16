Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE KD opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KD shares. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

