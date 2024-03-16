Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

View Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.