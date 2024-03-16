Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 127 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $396.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.50 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.91. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

