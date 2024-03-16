Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $54.41 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

