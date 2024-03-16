Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.17.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

