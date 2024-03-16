Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

TDG stock opened at $1,172.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.85 and a 1-year high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,480 shares of company stock worth $96,586,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.