Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,362 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after buying an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Schlumberger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,336,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,930,000 after buying an additional 245,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 41,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

