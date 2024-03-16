Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 637 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,676,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

