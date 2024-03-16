Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.90.

About Ulta Beauty



Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

