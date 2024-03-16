Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $550.03 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $548.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.