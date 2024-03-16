Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5415 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSM opened at $137.04 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $710.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.