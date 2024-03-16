Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Short Interest Update

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 14th total of 685,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Talen Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Talen Energy Company Profile

TLNE opened at $85.30 on Friday. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.92.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

