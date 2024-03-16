Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,920,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,703,000 after purchasing an additional 332,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

