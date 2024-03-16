Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1851064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 8,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$30,789.15. Insiders have purchased a total of 122,233 shares of company stock worth $385,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

