Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,171 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

