Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 3.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 141,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 446,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 57.96% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $905.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

