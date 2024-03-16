Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Position Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.39% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $63,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $59.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,580 shares of company stock worth $19,003,998. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.