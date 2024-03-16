TD Securities Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.53. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$27.04 and a 52-week high of C$34.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.75%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

