TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

