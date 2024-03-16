Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

