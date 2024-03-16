Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.41 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of SouthState worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 314.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in SouthState by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SouthState by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SouthState by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Down 0.2 %

SouthState stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SouthState

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.