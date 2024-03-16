Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 34.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145,313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29,910.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 92.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,205,000 after acquiring an additional 886,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

CubeSmart stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

