Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in February

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 14th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 469.0 days.
Tecan Group Stock Performance
TCHBF opened at $400.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $440.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.72 and a 200-day moving average of $358.48.
Tecan Group Company Profile
