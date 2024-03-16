Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in February

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 14th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 469.0 days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

TCHBF opened at $400.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $440.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.72 and a 200-day moving average of $358.48.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; and Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution.

