TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 2.9%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 1,325,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,740,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.68%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

