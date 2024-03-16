TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 12,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

