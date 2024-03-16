Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 million.

Tecogen Stock Performance

TGEN stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lowered Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

