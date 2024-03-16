Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 2.7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 36,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 145,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 567,253 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 20.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 410,415 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,657,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.