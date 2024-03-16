Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in February

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,359,400 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 14th total of 5,504,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

