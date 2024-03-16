Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($1.98) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

TPST has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.64 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.