Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.75. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

