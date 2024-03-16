Terumo Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 28th (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Terumo Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $38.28 on Friday. Terumo has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terumo will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

