Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading Up 0%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

