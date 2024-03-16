Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after buying an additional 827,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after buying an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

