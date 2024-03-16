Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $146.66 on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

