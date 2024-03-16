The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $21.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.