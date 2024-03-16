The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.