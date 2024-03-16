The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$67.44 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$69.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

